Commissioners say 1 cent sales tax increase needed to deal with booming St. Johns County growth

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Living and visiting St. Johns County could soon cost a little more. County Commissioners are considering putting a one-cent sales tax increase on the ballot for voters in November.

The issue will be discussed Tuesday morning during the regular commission meeting, which begins at 9 a.m. The meeting will be streamed on News4JAX.com.

Commissioners say the sales tax hike is needed to keep up with booming growth. St. Johns is one of the fastest-growing counties in the U.S. and the second-fastest growing county in Florida, and the county has a backlog of projects that need funding.

According to the county, there are approximately $500 million in infrastructure needs.

The northern part of the county, which was mostly undeveloped in the 90s, is now filled with new neighborhoods and more are planned or already being built. On The

Morning Show last month, commission chair Henry Dean first proposed a one-cent sales tax. Here’s why he says it’s needed.

“That’s a revenue source that we’ll have to consider to take action. And time will tell A) whether the commission moves forward or B0 whether the voters who want to maintain quality of life in this county will make a decision and approve that referendum,” Dean said. “If not, I’m not exactly sure what would be our next option.”

Infrastructure projects would fall into four categories: Roads and infrastructure, public safety, libraries, and parks and recreation.

The county says of the $500 million:

$220 million is needed for roads

$55 million is needed for a sheriff’s office command center

$30 million is needed for two new fire stations and the relocation of a third station

$88 million is needed for five parks

$49 million is needed for libraries

Commissioners only plan to discuss the sales tax increase at Tuesday’s meeting. The first reading of the bill that would place the referendum on the ballot is scheduled for March 1.

Voters would get the final say -- and if they say yes -- the sales tax would go from 6.5 to 7.5 cents.