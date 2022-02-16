‘I don’t get it’: Mother still has questions after daughter’s remains found in abandoned cemetery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that human remains found on Oct. 8, 2020, have been positively identified by a medical examiner as those of Brittany Palmer, who vanished in August of that year.

The remains were located in an abandoned cemetery at the intersection of Moncrief Road and Edgewood Avenue. It took DNA tests for police to identify and confirm Palmer’s remains. The medical examiner said there’s no evidence of foul play and no signs of trauma. Toxicology reports are pending.

Related: Remains identified as Jacksonville woman who vanished in August 2020: JSO

Palmer’s mother received the news on Valentine’s Day and told News4JAX that it doesn’t sit right with her.

Ad

“She didn’t just automatically walk into a gravesite,” Vontria Mobley, Palmer’s mother, said. “Somebody knows something.”

Mobley spent months searching for her daughter. She wore t-shirts and had signs made that read “Where’s Brittany” in the neighborhood where she was last seen. She also offered a $5,000 reward for any information that led to her daughter being found.

“Her smile, her energy, she would walk into a room brighten it up… always have you smiling,” Mobley said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Palmer was last seen on Aug. 22, 2020. The cause of death, according to investigators, is undetermined.

“I still have many questions because somebody put Brittany there,” Mobley said.