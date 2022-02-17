4th person charged in connection to January murder of Orange Park teen

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Clay County detectives have arrested a fourth person suspected of taking part in the shooting death of an Orange Park teenager.

Deashaun Green, 18, of Orange Park was charged with murder. Green’s arrest comes just days after Christian Walters, 18, of Orange Park was arrested and charged with murder in the same case.

Both of those arrests came just a month after Andrew Neeper, 17, and Dejerrick Gillum, 17 were charged with murder.

According to an arrest report, all four suspects played a role in the murder of Jandel Rodriguez, 17.

In early January, Rodriguez’s body was discovered on a walkway next to a storm drain ditch near Clairmont Avenue in Orange Park. Detectives said Rodriguez died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Based on the arrest report, Neeper, Gillum and Green were the first three people to be identified as suspects after detectives reviewed a surveillance video.

Interviews with detectives, along with the surveillance video, led to Neeper’s and Gillum’s arrests last month. During the course of the investigation, detectives learned about Walters, who was eventually arrested last Friday.

According to the arrest report, all four suspects played a role in what appears to be a murder plot targeting Rodriguez.

The report states that prior to Rodriguez’s death, Neeper contacted Walters and asked him to bring bullets to the Bojangles fast-food restaurant on Blanding Boulevard. The report states that Walters then contacted Green and told him to go to Walters’ grandmother’s house to pick up bullets that Walters had previously hidden inside the home.

Walters told detectives that Green was with him when the two initially hid the bullets so Green knew where to find the ammo. After Green retrieved the bullets and traveled to Walters’ house, the two reportedly traveled to the Bojangles restaurant where they met up with Neeper and Gillum, according to the report.

The report states that the bullets were handed over to Neeper inside the restaurant bathroom, where Neeper loaded a gun. After the gun was loaded, the report states, all four suspects left the restaurant.

According to the arrest report, Walters told detectives that he, Green, and Gillum had planned to act as lookouts while Neeper killed Rodriguez. But Walters told detectives that he started to feel bad and decided to separate himself from the other three suspects by going to a Burger King, where he told detectives he stayed during the shooting.

The report states that after Rodriguez was shot and killed, all four suspects returned to the Bojangles restaurant and discussed where to hide the murder weapon. Walters reportedly told detectives he went with the other three suspects to hide the gun at BJ’s.

It’s unclear if investigators located the murder weapon.