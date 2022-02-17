Glass ceiling? City might stop recycling glass when curbside service resumes in April

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council’s Special Committee on Solid Waste met for the first time Thursday since the city announced curbside recycling will return in April.

The meeting dealt with changes the city could see with garbage fees, but the majority of the time was spent talking about whether glass will be recycled when services resume.

“It provides no value back to the taxpayer as a commodity. The market for the glass is that we are paying for it to be put out in a market with no revenue back, so the most immediate question in the recycling component is: Is it worth it to continue doing glass?” said Brian Hughes with the Mayor’s Office.

The committee will be meeting every two weeks to come up with recommendations, hopefully by June, for how to deal with the garbage crisis, which includes recycling, fees, manpower, etc.