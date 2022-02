A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on County Road 308B near Peach Orchard Road.

According to troopers, a sport utility vehicle was traveling north when it veered to left, and the driver overcorrected. Troopers said that led to the vehicle striking a tree, rotating and then overturning.

The SUV driver, a 47-year-old Crescent City man, died, troopers said.