Dozens ‘blow the whistle’ as they march in honor of 11-year-old hurt in hit-and-run

Dozens of people marched together Saturday for a Jacksonville boy severely injured in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The sound of whistles filled the streets Saturday as dozens of people showed up to the Police Athletic League, marching with a mission to “blow the whistle” for 11-year-old Vito Johnson.

Johnson was severely injured in a hit-and-run crash in Jacksonville earlier this month.

“We’re doing this to raise awareness for reckless driving in our community and we want Vito and his family to know that we’re here to support him,” said community leader Kamren Stowers.

A driver hit Johnson on his bike the day before his 11th birthday near Phelps and Troyan streets on Feb. 4. The crash left him in a medically induced coma after suffering a fractured skull and spine.

Johnson’s great grandparents say he’s seeing progress, giving his family a thumbs up. He has also been talking, eating and trying to walk.

“He talked to me the other night and chills went through my body just to see him be able to do that because his father did not know, when he ran up to his child, if he was still going to be alive,” said great grandmother Janice Williams.

Ad

“Hopefully he will return home well and strong and healthy in about a month,” said great grandfather David Williams.

Supporters said they won’t stop blowing the whistle for Johnson until someone is held accountable.

Family members said Johnson is going to Orlando for treatment.

The family said the driver is believed to be in a silver car, possibly a Honda Civic. Those with information are asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account for Johnson.