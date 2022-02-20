Man hurt in drive-by shooting in Springfield area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in stable condition after he was shot in his car in the Springfield area Sunday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said around 2:30 p.m., another car drove by the area of East 18th Street and shot the man in his side. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, JSO said. The man was confirmed to be in his 20s.

JSO said there is no danger to the community and is not sure if this shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO or CrimeStoppers.