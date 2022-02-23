Glynn County man killed in fight identified

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Glynn County police have released the identity of a man who was beaten to death in a fight that occurred in Brunswick.

Officers said 48-year-old Ignacio Fernandez of Brunswick died because of the injuries he suffered during a fight with Juan Hernandez-Rodriguez.

According to a release from Feb. 19, Hernandez-Rodriguez, of Brunswick, got into a fight the night of Feb. 18 at a home on Townsend Street.

Police and paramedics were called to the home just after 9:30 p.m. and found Fernandez with serious injuries from the fight. Investigators said Hernandez-Rodriguez had fled the scene.

Fernandez was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System-Brunswick then later flown to UF Health for further treatment. He died Saturday afternoon from his injuries, police said.

Investigators were able to find Hernandez-Rodriguez at his home and initially charged him with aggravated assault. He now faces a felony murder charge also because Fernandez died early the next day.

Investigators have not revealed a motive and said the case is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact GCPD Investigations at 912-554-7802 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or 912-554-7845.