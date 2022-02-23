Man charged after hidden mini-cam found in bathroom of Jacksonville business: JSO

Fares Tannous, 55, has been charged with three counts of video voyeurism.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 55-year-old man was charged after someone found a hidden mini-camera in the women’s bathroom of Civil Services Inc. in Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Fares Tannous is facing three counts of video voyeurism.

Police went to the building, located on St. Johns Bluff Road South, after reports of a camera being found in a bathroom.

According to the release, a black miniature camera with an SD card was placed on the trash can next to the toilet, wrapped in toilet paper, with a hole cut out for the lens.

JSO took the camera to look at the contents to see if there were any victims. Investigators found evidence that there were three victims.

Police questioned Tannous, and he was arrested on Feb. 18.