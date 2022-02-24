Jacksonville man claims $1M prize in scratch-off game

The winning ticket was purchased from Quick Way Food Store, located at 1422 Huron St. in Jacksonville.

A 50-year-old Jacksonville man claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.

The man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The winning ticket was purchased from Quick Way Food Store, located at 1422 Huron St. in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 game, 50X THE CASH, launched in January 2022 and features more than $215 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1,000,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.90.