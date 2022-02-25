Missing Callahan man last seen Thursday afternoon, deputies say

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday night asked for help locating a missing man.

The Sheriff’s Office said Charles Royse, 82, was last seen on Pelican Road in Callahan at approximately 4:45 p.m. He’s 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Royse drives a red 2003 Ford F-150 with Florida tag 63AATQ. There were said to be tires in the bed of the truck and a disabled veteran tag on the front.

He was last known to be wearing a blue, gray and white plaid shirt, blue jeans and slippers. He’s said to have dementia and other health ailments and is under hospice care.

If seen, contact authorities.