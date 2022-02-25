67º
wjxt logo

Local News

Missing Callahan man last seen Thursday afternoon, deputies say

Tags: Nassau County
Charles Royse. Photo: Nassau County Sheriff's Office. (News4Jax.com)

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday night asked for help locating a missing man.

The Sheriff’s Office said Charles Royse, 82, was last seen on Pelican Road in Callahan at approximately 4:45 p.m. He’s 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Royse drives a red 2003 Ford F-150 with Florida tag 63AATQ. There were said to be tires in the bed of the truck and a disabled veteran tag on the front.

He was last known to be wearing a blue, gray and white plaid shirt, blue jeans and slippers. He’s said to have dementia and other health ailments and is under hospice care.

If seen, contact authorities.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.