JEA lineworkers place first in statewide event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA lineworkers won first place in the Vertical Hurtman Rescue event at the annual Florida Lineman Competition this week, besting competitors from across the state.

JEA also placed second in the 4kV Crossarm Change Out event and fifth place overall in the Journeyman Team Competition.

The statewide contest by the Florida Municipal Electric Association allows public power electric lineworkers to demonstrate their varied skills and craft in a friendly competition, JEA said.

The utility workers competed in challenges such as replacing insulators on 40-foot utility poles, changing transformers and completing a simulation of rescuing injured lineworkers,all while racing to get the fastest time and performing safely.

Nine JEA lineworkers competed in the competition. In all, 137 line workers and 43 judges from 11 Florida utilities participated.