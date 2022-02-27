‘Stop Putin’: Jacksonville residents continue to call for peace in Ukraine

Group of Jacksonville residents gather together to show support for Ukraine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – About 50 people on Sunday took to the streets of Jacksonville to call for peace in Ukraine as Russia continued its invasion of the country.

Vladimir Putin put his nuclear forces on increased alert on Sunday in an unprecedented escalation of tension with the West since the collapse of the Soviet Union over Russia’s massive conventional assault of Ukraine, which entered its fourth day with fighting in the streets of the country’s second-largest city.

The group that gathered near TIAA Bank Field on Sunday showed support for Ukraine with flags and blue and yellow signs that read: “Stop Putin. Save Ukraine.”

The group told News4JAX it planned to drive together from downtown to the Jacksonville Beach area.