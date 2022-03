1st Women’s Maritime Conference in U.S. happening this weekend in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first Women’s Maritime Conference is happening this weekend. President Biden said it is the first-ever in the U.S.

It’s hosted by the Southeastern Dock and Marine Council of the International Longshoreman Association.

This is a chance to recognize the women in one of Jacksonville’s biggest industries and their growing presence in the field.

The event will be held March 3-5 at the Southbank Jacksonville Riverwalk Marriott Hotel.

Click here for more details.