10 shot, 4 fatally amid violent weekend in parts of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ten people were reportedly shot over the weekend in Jacksonville, and of those four died from their injuries.

A report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shows the most recent of those shootings, involving the death of a teenager and another who was hospitalized with serious injuries, was routed to JSO’s gang unit.

The violence began on Perry Street on Friday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man was taken into custody, accused of shooting a relative at a home in Brentwood. Then, early Saturday morning, two people were shot at Whispers Crab House and Oyster Bar in Downtown Jacksonville

Three people were wounded in a shooting in a Northwest Jacksonville parking lot, and two of them died of their injuries.

Then, Saturday evening, Jacksonville police found two teenagers shot — one fatally.

The violence continued into Sunday. A man was shot while driving on Arlington Expressway. He stopped at a restaurant on Atlantic Boulevard for help, but later died of his injuries.

Another shooting involving a woman happened Sunday night, and police told us it may have been domestic.

Investigators are working to solve these cases, in most of the incidents, no arrests have been made. If you know anything that can help police, call the Sheriff’s Office.