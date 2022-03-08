65º
Mayoral candidate Donna Deegan unveils plan to make Jacksonville a healthier city

Staff, News4JAX.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayoral candidate and former news anchor Donna Deegan says she’s going to make Jacksonville a healthier city if she is elected.

Deegan says Jacksonville ranks poorly compared to other cities in Florida on many health statistics including obesity rate, premature death and drug overdoses.

Deegan, a Democrat, says she would appoint a chief health officer is she is elected mayor.

“Our city does not apply for many federal, state and private grants and we have not taken a leadership role in leveraging available programs I aim to change all of that when I become mayor,” Deegan said, backed by health care professionals.

If elected, Deegan says she would also establish a communications team to better connect with the community on health topics. She has more information on her campaign website.

Republican councilmen Matt Carlucci and Al Ferraro are also running along with non-party affiliated candidates Omega Allen and Darcy G. Richardson. Other names rumored as potential mayoral candidates are Daniel Davis, president of the Jax Chamber, and City Council member LeAnna Cumber.

