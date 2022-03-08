Mayoral candidate Donna Deegan unveils plan to make Jacksonville a healthier city

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayoral candidate and former news anchor Donna Deegan says she’s going to make Jacksonville a healthier city if she is elected.

Deegan says Jacksonville ranks poorly compared to other cities in Florida on many health statistics including obesity rate, premature death and drug overdoses.

Deegan, a Democrat, says she would appoint a chief health officer is she is elected mayor.

“Our city does not apply for many federal, state and private grants and we have not taken a leadership role in leveraging available programs I aim to change all of that when I become mayor,” Deegan said, backed by health care professionals.

Jacksonville has some of the finest medical institutions in the country, but some of the worst health outcomes for a large Florida city. Today we released our four-part plan to change that fact. Visit https://t.co/vqNZRXZAGm to learn more. #ChangeForGood pic.twitter.com/pB9YzcADMp — Donna Deegan (@DonnaDeegan) March 8, 2022

If elected, Deegan says she would also establish a communications team to better connect with the community on health topics. She has more information on her campaign website.

Important Campaign Announcement https://t.co/0DWPM9Qcca — Donna Deegan (@DonnaDeegan) March 8, 2022

Republican councilmen Matt Carlucci and Al Ferraro are also running along with non-party affiliated candidates Omega Allen and Darcy G. Richardson. Other names rumored as potential mayoral candidates are Daniel Davis, president of the Jax Chamber, and City Council member LeAnna Cumber.