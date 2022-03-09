Pedestrian dies after being struck by pickup on Wells Road

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol on Tuesday night said troopers were called to investigate after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Wells Road.

FHP said it was dispatched to the scene, which was on Wells Road near Debarry Avenue, shortly before 7:30 p.m. The collision blocked all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane.

According to FHP, the driver of the truck was headed westbound, approaching Debarry. The pedestrian, a 78-year-old man, was walking north, across Wells, just east of Debarry.

Troopers said the man walked in the path of truck, failing to yield to the right of way to the truck driver.