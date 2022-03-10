Paid parking lots in Jacksonville Beach open Friday

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville Beach has four paid parking lots that will be opening up Friday.

Notably, no cash is accepted at the parking lot kiosks, but payments can be made via all major credit and debit cards. The city encourages Jax Beach residents to register in its Resident Parking Program, which allows them to park for free.

The city’s four paid parking lots are located at:

14 1st Street North (Latham Plaza)

422 1st Street North

503 1st Street North (Pier)

450 2nd Street North

Paid parking hours are from 8 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Sunday until midnight.

Follow this link for more information about the city’s paid parking program.