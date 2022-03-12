Free event helps people in Jacksonville file paperwork to become US citizens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local nonprofit hosted a free clinic on Saturday for people who immigrated to the United States and are now living in the Jacksonville area.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, CUASVAHH, which stands for Christians United Against Sexual Violence and Homophobia in Haiti, teamed up with the Haitian Lawyers Association to give people who immigrated to the U.S. and are eligible for citizenship access to attorneys for no charge.

“Sometimes people don’t know or they don’t have the money or they don’t have the means to get an attorney, so today is free for them,” said Edlyne Verna, executive director of CUASVAHH.

Nadine Gedeon, president-elect of the Haitian Lawyer’s Association, said: “One of the issues in the state of Florida is access to legal services, so our mission is to provide excellence in serving the community and also to provide access.”

In addition to helping people file paperwork to become U.S. citizens, the clinic also helped those in need file for TPS, or temporary protected status. This is a temporary legal status offered to certain people who immigrated to the U.S. and can’t return to their country because of ongoing wars, natural disasters or other extraordinary reasons.

Ad

The executive director of CUASVAHH works with Haitian families who sought asylum in Jacksonville after the migration surge at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“When they come, and they release them to their family here in Jacksonville, we want to make sure that they have free or low-cost legal help to legalize the papers,” said Verna.

Saturday’s event was offered in three different languages: French, Haitian Creole, and Spanish. Those who don’t speak those languages were also welcomed to attend and have a translator accompany them.

While the event has ended, CUASVAHH will continue to provide the legal tools and resources for people who immigrated to the U.S. and are now living in Jacksonville. For more information, visit cuasvahh.org.