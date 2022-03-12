NWS confirms tornado in Putnam County

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado in southern Putnam County on Saturday morning.

“Report from Putnam County EM of evidence of tornado damage and debris path. Path near Lake Georgia across wetland/Water Management District across Hwy 17 eastward along Clifton Road to Eagle Trail. Report of 2 homes damaged on Eagle Trail,” the NWS said.

National Weather Service confirms #tornado down in southern Putnam County early Saturday morning.



This area was under a #SevereThunderstormWarning around 9am.



Report shows damage to homes on Eagle Trail near Lake George. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/vSpHYpje6o — Danielle Uliano (@DanielleUliano) March 12, 2022

This area was under a severe thunderstorm warning about 9 a.m.

Putnam County was also under a tornado watch Sunday morning.