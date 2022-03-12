56º
wjxt logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

NWS confirms tornado in Putnam County

Area was under severe thunderstorm warning about 9 a.m. Saturday

Danielle Uliano, Meteorologist and Forecasting Change reporter

Tags: Weather, Putnam County
The National Weather Service confirms a tornado in southern Putnam County on Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado went through southern Putnam County on Saturday morning.

“Report from Putnam County EM of evidence of tornado damage and debris path. Path near Lake Georgia across wetland/Water Management District across Hwy 17 eastward along Clifton Road to Eagle Trail. Report of 2 homes damaged on Eagle Trail,” the NWS said.

This area was under a severe thunderstorm warning about 9 a.m.

Putnam County was also under a tornado watch Sunday morning.

This area was under a severe thunderstorm warning about 9 a.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Danielle forecasts the weather on the weekends and reports on climate, environment and other issues during the week

email

facebook

twitter