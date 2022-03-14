Florida gas prices inch lower after shattering 14-year record high

Those rapidly rising gas prices appear to have slowed down Monday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Those rapidly rising gas prices appear to have slowed down Monday morning.

The national average is roughly the same as it was yesterday — $4.32 a gallon. That’s 7-tenths of a cent lower than yesterday’s state average.

It’s not a huge decrease by any means – but for most drivers, any decrease is a positive sign.

AAA reported the average price for a gallon of gas in the state was $4.38 last week, smashing the previous record of $4.08 set in July 2008.

This is also spring break week for several Florida school districts – including Duval and St. Johns counties.

Several families said they had to call some audibles on their spring break plans – due to the higher than expected prices.

In some parts of the country, including California, fuel is in such demand that thieves have taken to siphoning it off from parked cars. The average price there on the west coast -- $5.74.