UNF threat suspect now charged with 3 counts of sexual battery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mateo Borda Boyanovich, the 21-year-old accused of threatening a mass shooting at the University of North Florida’s University Green, is also charged with three counts of sexual battery, according to arrest reports obtained by News4JAX.

Borda was arrested Friday on the additional charges, the reports show. He was then booked into the Duval County jail, where he remained as of Monday, jail records show.

Borda appeared before a judge on Monday afternoon.

The attorney representing Boorda says one of the sexual battery charges against Borda stems from a woman who told police she had been raped by Borda inside a home that he shares with other men. According to the attorney, that investigation began in 2020, but it was later dropped then recently picked back up. Borda’s attorney says the other two cases involved two women who told police that Borda sexually assaulted them inside the same home on the same night but during a fraternity party in September. His attorney mentioned that both women didn’t go to police until after Borda was arrested last month on a charge of sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

The attorney says multiple witnesses were at the party in September and will provide statements to prove Borda’s innocence.

Arraignment is set for April 12.

In February, Borda was arrested on a charge of sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting. Borda -- who’s from Lima, Peru -- was being held in the Baker County jail on that charge because there’s an immigration hold on him, but he has since been moved to the Duval County jail. An attorney not affiliated with the case says the immigration hold keeps him from bonding out of jail, leaving the country and not coming back to face the charges in court.

A day after Borda was led out of a house in handcuffs and was taken into custody on the original charge in early February, neighbors had talked about a police investigation into an allegation of sexual assault that allegedly happened inside this home. News4JAX did not report it at the time because police would not confirm or deny such an investigation was happening.

News4JAX learned that Borda had been named the vice president of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and made the Dean’s List, according to his LinkedIn profile. As written by the UNF Spinnaker, which confirmed the information through the university, Borda is a senior with a major in marketing.