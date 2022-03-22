UNF threat suspect accused of sexually battering 2 women at same frat party

Photo of Mateo Alberto Borda Boyanovich on an undated file photo that contains a portion of the UNF Green.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mateo Borda Boyanovich, the 21-year-old accused of threatening a mass shooting at the University of North Florida’s University Green, is also accused of sexual battery by three women. According to arrest warrants obtained by News4JAX on Tuesday, two of the alleged crimes happed at the same frat party last year.

Borda Boyanovich had been named the vice president of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity (SAE) and made the Dean’s List, according to his LinkedIn profile.

According to the warrants, one woman said Borda Boyanovich did shots with her at a frat party on Sept. 24 and forced her to have sex in a bathroom. The other woman told police she had a “blank period,” and thinks she was drugged. In that incident, she said she was thrown onto a bed and forced to have sex.

JSO questioned Borda Boyanovich about the two incidents and he requested a lawyer.

The attorney for Borda Boyanovich told a judge on Monday that both women didn’t go to police until after Borda Boyanovich was arrested last month on a charge of sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting. The attorney said multiple witnesses were at the party in September and will provide statements to prove Borda Boyanovich’s innocence.

In a separate August 2020 incident, the victim said she was watching a movie when Borda Boyanovich started kissing her, according to a warrant. She didn’t want to go any further, and that’s when she said he ripped her clothes off and forced her to have sex. She picked him out of a photo line-up.

Borda Boyanovich was arrested Friday on the additional charges. He was then booked into the Duval County jail, where he remained as of Tuesday, jail records show.

Borda Boyanovich, who’s from Lima, Peru, was arrested in February on the charge of sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting, which he has pleaded not guilty to.