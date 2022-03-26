Motorcycle crash sends two men to the hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men are in the hospital, one in critical condition following a motorcycle crash.

According to JSO, around 8 p.m., officers were sent to 8500 block of Herlong Rd.

There two men had been involved in a motorcycle crash witnesses say the two were traveling in the same direction.

It is unaware if the crash is related to last weeks fatal motorcycle crash.

The crash is currently under investigation by JSO.

Anyone who knows something about this incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.