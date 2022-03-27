3 churches in Riverside vandalized, leaving hundreds in damage

Vandalism at three different churches in the Riverside area. Sometime on Saturday night or Sunday morning, a large chunk of concrete was thrown through the window of the Five Points Chapel and Gardens on Margaret Street. The church next door was also targeted.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Vandalism at three different churches in the Riverside area.

“It’s saying someone is specifically targeting the churches here. Which is a major concern for us,” said Holly Barry, director at Five Points Chapel and Gardens.

Sometime on Saturday night or Sunday morning, a large chunk of concrete was thrown through the window of the Five Points Chapel and Gardens on Margaret Street.

The church next door was also targeted.

And News4JAX learned the same thing happened several weeks ago to a church across the street.

On Sunday morning after sunrise, Barry arrived at the church to prepare for a scheduled wedding.

“The wedding party was already here when we came in, we noticed the windows had been busted. I came inside and saw a really large piece of concrete block that had been thrown through the window and the glass was all over the floor,” Barry said.

Barry snapped a photo of the scene that shows shattered pieces of glass all over the floor. Barry says, fortunately, this vandalism didn’t stop the wedding

“Fortunately, the bride and groom were okay with it and they understood,” Barry said.

The Well Jesus Community Church next door was also the target of vandalism this weekend when a large chunk of concrete was thrown through this side window. The church was not available for comment.

While at the scene, the pastor of the Riverside Primitive Baptist Church across the street came over and told News4JAX his church was also targeted by vandalism. He didn’t want to comment on camera but says this extensive damage to the side window of the church happened several weeks ago. We were shown a copy of the police report which confirms a large rock was thrown through the window while the sun was down. News4JAX asked Barry what she would say to the person responsible for this damage.

“What is going on with you? Why would you do this? We are out to help the community,” Barry said.

As for the damage caused at the Five Points Chapel and Gardens, Barry’s daughter is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.