2 men shot during separate arguments in Arlington, northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for two different shooters after two men were shot during arguments in unrelated incidents in Arlington and northwest Jacksonville on Sunday.

According to JSO, the victim in the Arlington incident said he was in an argument with another person before it turned physical. The victim told police he was shot before running from the scene. Police do not know exactly where the shooting happened.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and the victim was found in the roadway on Macy Avenue by a passerby. He was taken to the hospital to undergo surgery. JSO said he is expected to be okay.

Investigators are working to learn how the two people involved know each other.

In northwest Jacksonville, a man was shot on Palafox Street following another argument but is expected to survive. The victim told JSO he was in a physical confrontation with another man and at some point a firearm was produced and several shots were fired with one of them striking the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect fled the scene in a white vehicle.

If you have any information regarding the incident you are asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stopper at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.