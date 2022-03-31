Man accused in shooting at Alabama high school football game jailed in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A man wanted in connection with a shooting last fall at a football stadium in Alabama was arrested Thursday in Northeast Florida, authorities said.

According to investigators, Hezekiah Belfon, 20, was taken into custody during a traffic stop in the St. Augustine area. Investigators said Belfon was a passenger in a car that was pulled over for speeding.

Belfon was booked shortly before 11:30 a.m. into the St. Johns County jail, according to jail records.

The shooting happened Oct. 15 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile where thousands were gathered at a high school football game, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said five people -- two adults and three teenagers ranging in age from 15 to 17 -- suffered gunshot wounds.

Shortly after the shooting, police said Jai Montrell Scott, 19, had been arrested on five counts of attempted murder, but they were still looking for Belfon, who has five warrants charging him with attempted murder.

Police later said a 17-year-old boy, whose name was not released, was also arrested in connection with the shooting and charged as an adult with five counts of attempted murder.

Mobile police said Belfon had been on their most wanted list.