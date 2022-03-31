New footage shines light on investigation into Jacksonville woman accused of shooting sister in New Jersey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Wednesday obtained footage from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, shedding new light on the investigation into a 27-year-old woman, who New Jersey authorities said stole her fiancé's car and guns and drove to New Jersey, where she shot and killed her younger sister.

In a previous interview with News4JAX, Tony Miranda, Angielly Dominguez’s fiancé, said that the murder could have been prevented. He told the I-TEAM that he alerted police in Jacksonville and Bayonne, New Jersey, that she took his vehicle and five guns. He told them he was tracking her through her phone’s GPS.

“[Officers] told me because she’s my girlfriend and because you guys have been together for three years roughly and she’s pregnant with your child but it’s not necessarily stealing the items,” Miranda said. “Because she could come back. And I’m like she’s in South Carolina.”

There is an internal investigation into how the officer handled the complaint.

The newly obtained footage shows the interaction between Miranda and the officer. It happened March 21 at Stable Suites motel on Jacksonville’s Westside.

“My girlfriend was Baker Acted Friday,” Miranda tells investigators. “She was released Saturday. Today is now Monday. She flipped a script on me again. She stole a car and took off towards New Jersey.”

Moments later, Miranda gives the officer a real-time location of the car that he says was stolen.

“The only thing I know is that she is in South Carolina because T-Mobile does the GPS tracking and she’s driving on (I)-95 in South Carolina to get back to New Jersey.”

Then he tells the officer, “There are firearms in the car because I’m a legal holder. I just don’t have my conceal carry.”

In the video, we don’t see the officer attempting to call authorities out of state, but we do hear the officer explains why he can’t write up a stolen car report.

“Because you guys are in a relationship, it’s kind of one of those things. Your stuff is her stuff and her stuff is your stuff. Legally, I can’t write it up as being stolen,” the officer says.

The next day, police in New Jersey say Dominguez got into an argument with her sister over money. The argument turned violent when, police say, Dominguez shot and killed her sister, Omelly. Their teenage brother was in the house and heard the gunshot. Police say he walked into the living room and saw his older sister staring at him before she left the house.

That same day back in Jacksonville, bodycam video shows Miranda talking with police while also communicating with police in New Jersey.

“She’s in custody,” an officer says.

Dominguez was charged with murder, illegal possession of weapons and hindering her own arrest.