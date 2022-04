A 64-year-old man was hit by an SUV and killed Thursday night on I-95 south in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was in the travel lanes on I-95 near mile marker 287 when the SUV struck him at about 9 p.m.

The 58-year-old woman driving the SUV was not injured. She was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

No other information was provided by troopers.