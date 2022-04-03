JSO investigating ‘undetermined’ death at Big Tree Lane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death at Big Tree Lane near the Mandarin area.

Police say they were called to the area of Big Tree Lane just after 7:00 at night and discovered an unresponsive woman in her 50s. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police were alerted after a family member kept calling and was unable to reach the victim.

JSO also said they didn’t know how long the body had been in the condo.

According to one family member, the home looked cluttered and out of order.

Police say foul play is suspected and JSO’s Homicide Unit is investigating.