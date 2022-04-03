Woman shot, left on Northside Jacksonville roadway in critical condition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot several times and left on a Northside roadway, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. A. Sircar, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers were called to the scene on Ribault Scenic Drive at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday near the entrance to a cemetery. He said the preliminary investigation revealed the woman and shooter may have been in a car when the shooting happened, and the shooter fled the scene in the car.

He said police were working to locate a person of interest, but he added that the Sheriff’s Office was not planning to release any information about that person. There was no description of the car.

Sircar said investigators believe there’s a relation between the woman and the shooter, but that relation was unclear. The shooter was said to be a man.

No arrests were immediately announced.