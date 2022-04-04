JSO investigating shooting death near I-10 and Stockton

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly roadway shooting.

Patrol officers responded to a call about a shooting at Irene Street and Stockton Street just before 5:00 Sunday night.

Police said they located a man in his 40s who was unresponsive. JFRD pronounced the man dead at the scene.

JSO said the man was on his motorcycle and that someone might have shot him from a vehicle.

The victim will be transported to the medical examiner’s office where a full autopsy will be completed by doctors.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating.

Anyone with information should contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.