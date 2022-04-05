Man charged in 3-year-old’s accidental shooting death was not at house when boy found gun: arrest report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 36-year-old man arrested in connection with the apparent accidental shooting death Sunday of a 3-year-old boy at a Jacksonville residence was not at the house when the shooting happened, according to his arrest report.

According to Lt. J. Stronko, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called just before 1 p.m. Sunday to the residence on Crimson Leaf Lane on the Westside to assist units with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Investigators said the 3-year-old was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

News4JAX on Tuesday obtained the arrest report for Alexander Sibley, who is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the case. According to the arrest report, Sibley was not at the house when the 3-year-old found the .40-caliber Glock handgun and accidentally shot himself in a bedroom.

The boy’s mother, aunt and grandmother were inside the house, according to the report.

The report shows that when Sibley was taken into custody he made a statement to JSO, but it was redacted from the report.

Sibley was booked shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday into the Duval County jail, online jail records show.

At his first appearance Monday, he was ordered held on $150,000 bond and was told that if he bonds out, he’s not to possess a firearm.

In court, the judge said she reviewed Sibley’s history, which included a prior trafficking cocaine conviction. According to Florida Department of Corrections records, Sibley was convicted of trafficking cocaine in Duval County, sentenced to prison in 2015 and then released in 2016. Court documents also show Sibley was a habitual traffic offender.

Sibley’s next court date is set for April 26.

News4JAX on Monday went to the home to ask the family if there was anything they wanted the public to know. A woman at the home said the family simply wants to grieve and have their privacy as they mourn the loss of one of their youngest family members.