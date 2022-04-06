Deputies: Drunk woman rolling in roadway with baby arrested in Nassau County

YULEE, Fla. – Deputies said an intoxicated woman spotted rolling around in the street holding a baby in the middle of traffic was arrested and charged with disorderly intoxication and child neglect.

According to the arrest report -- which was redacted and did not reveal the location of the incident or the relationship between the woman and the child -- Precious Norris, 31, of Yulee, was seen holding the baby in the middle of the roadway and both Norris and the baby were crying and screaming.

The woman who called 911 told the deputy that Norris got up and started running when she realized the woman was on the phone with 911. She said when she turned her car around, she saw Norris emerge from a ditch with the baby and then convinced Norris to sit in her car until first responders arrived.

The deputy who wrote the arrest report noted that the baby had on only a soiled diaper, appeared unkempt and had scratches on its legs and back that were consistent with rolling around on the roadway.

According to the arrest report, when the deputy attempted to speak with Norris, she was hysterical, crying, her speech was slurred and her statements were incoherent. The report also states Norris smelled of alcohol and was unsteady as she attempted to hold onto the baby.

Two other witnesses spoke with the deputy and said they saw the woman and baby rolling around in the roadway.

Paramedics arrived to medically check on the baby and then the Department of Children and Family Services was called to the scene.

Norris was placed under arrest and taken to Baptist Nassau to be medically cleared before being driven to the Nassau County Jail.

It’s unclear who is currently caring for the baby.

A judge set Norris’ bond at $102,000.