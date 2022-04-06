Man charged with attempted murder after woman left in critical condition in shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman shot in the face, neck and chest earlier this week and left in critical condition was able to identify her attacker, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Justin Hopkins has been charged with attempted murder, car theft and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held on $700,000 bond.

The woman told police she was driving with a friend when Hopkins made her pull over, shot her and stole her car. She told officers he was high on drugs.

After he shot her he left her on a Northside roadway, according to JSO.

Lt. A. Sircar, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers were called to the scene on Ribault Scenic Drive at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday near the entrance to a cemetery.

According to his arrest report, Hopkins called his mother to say he’d done something bad and wanted to see his children one more time before he ended his life. Hopkins asked a friend to drive him to his mother’s house, and when he arrived, JSO was waiting to arrest him.