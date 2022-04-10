Ceremony honors 19 men who died when Nazi U-boat sank oil tanker off Jacksonville Beach

19 men who died off the coast of Jacksonville Beach honored during ceremony.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A ceremony held Sunday in Jacksonville Beach was symbolic of the ultimate sacrifice for freedom that 19 World War II merchant marines made in 1942.

Right off the coast, the American oil tanker SS Gulfamerica was sunk by a Nazi submarine 80 years ago.

“That one saved a lot of others in the future because we could learn from that,” said Charlie Sellers, a retired merchant marine.

MORE FROM FLORIDA TIMES-UNION: U-boat captain sank oil tanker off Jacksonville Beach

Sellers is 91 years old and served as the chief engineer for the merchant marines for 45 years.

He is grateful to be here paying tribute to merchant marines who came before him.

“I’m glad I’m here, you know,” said Sellers.

With every flower and tribute, the legacy of those 19 crew members continues to live on.

Ad

“We’re remembering these guys who are American heroes. But were also remembering that it’s bad that people died during war,” said organizer Scott Grant.