Residents hold rally in St. Augustine to show support for war-torn Ukraine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Standing in solidarity with Ukraine.

Dozens of people were in St. Augustine on Sunday waving Ukrainian flags and holding signs to show support for the country at war.

Organizers said they were pleased with how many people showed up.

They passed out flyers with links for ways people can donate.

They said it’s a reminder that there is still much work to do for those in Ukraine.

Some people at the rally were Ukrainians, have family members there, or just wanted to come to show support.

One message a speaker told the crowd was how important they think it is to defend democracy here in the United States as well.

News4JAX spoke with one man who has family in Ukraine.

Some of his family are fighting in the war, others were able to escape.

He said he wants everyone to know there is still a lot that needs to be done.

“It’s just been very difficult to focus. We are constantly watching the news getting updates on what’s going on. I’m really happy the world has sort of opened its’ eyes to what’s going on in Ukraine under Putin’s regime there. We hope Ukraine continues to get it’s freedom,” said Taras Kulynych.

They said events like the one on Sunday keep the awareness up.

Here are some of the ways they said you can help donate to those who need help in Ukraine:

Unite with Ukraine Donations: https://www.unitewithukraine.com/donate

Ramazon ( \Together) with Ukraine: https://razomforukraine.org/about-us/

Catholic Charities Bureau Helping Ukraine Refugees Donation: https://www.ccbjax.org/donate