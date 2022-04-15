‘Minor injuries’ reported in crash involving school bus in Clay County, FHP says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said two people on board a school bus sustained minor injuries in a crash Thursday afternoon. A total of 14 students were said to be on board.

According to the FHP report, an SUV was traveling north on White Sands Road in Clay County, while the bus was traveling south. The SUV collided with the front of the bus while going around a curve.

FHP said the driver of the SUV, as well as an 8, 10 and 13-year-old passenger of the SUV, also sustained minor injuries.