Jacksonville father of 4 fighting for life following motorcycle crash

Ashley Kelley and her husband Joey Kelley who is in a coma after being hurt in a motorcycle crash.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Joey Kelley is known as a loving husband and father of four who would give you the shirt off his back. His wife, Ashley, told News4JAX their world turned upside down when he was severely injured in a motorcycle crash last month.

“It’s been horrible because my husband is not where he should be. He should be with me and our four children. He is the best father I’ve ever met,” Ashley Kelley said.

Ashley Kelley said her husband took his motorcycle out for a test drive when he somehow collided with another driver near Herlong and Fouraker roads.

“I literally walked inside to take a shower to go to work and not even 20 minutes or even 4 minutes after I had walked into the house he was already on the ground but I was in the shower, I didn’t know,” said Ashley Kelley.

Joey Kelley and the other driver were injured and Ashley said her husband has been in a coma for 24 days.

“We need prayers for him to wake up. Prayers for them to understand the extent of his brain injuries but right now we just need him to wake up. He’s on a ventilator,” said Kelley.

Kelley said her husband was not wearing a helmet, which is unlike him.

“If you are on a bike, wear a helmet. Because my husband always wore a helmet and the one time, he didn’t wear it, this happened,” said Kelley.

According to Florida law, helmets are not required for motorcycle riders over the age of 21 who are covered by an insurance policy worth up to $10,000.

“Don’t take any moment for granted because you’re not promised the next moment of your life,” said Kelley.

As Kelley prays for her husband to wake up, she hopes the law will change and riders will be required to wear helmets.

Kelley is asking for the community’s thoughts and prayers as her husband continues to recover.

If you would like to help the family, you can donate to their online fundraiser.