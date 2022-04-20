2 in custody in Orange Park home invasion

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Two suspects in an Orange Park home invasion case have been taken into custody, according to authorities.

Connor Malinis, 21, was arrested Tuesday. He was captured in St. Johns County, handed over to Clay County deputies and then booked into the Clay County jail on one count of armed home invasion and three counts of false imprisonment.

Last week, his alleged accomplice was taken into custody in Jacksonville. Demetrius Bruno, 26, was arrested April 12 and booked into the Clay County jail on one count of armed home invasion and three counts of false imprisonment.

The incident happened nearly two weeks ago at a home in the Spencers Crossing subdivision.

According to investigators, both men forced their way into the occupied home.

Investigators said one of the men held a married couple and the couple’s 14-year-old daughter at gunpoint while the other ransacked the house in search of valuables.

The entire ordeal was recorded on a home surveillance video.

As of Wednesday, according to jail records, both men remained in jail on a $1.5 million bond each.