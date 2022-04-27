Pickup truck crashes into Marietta home, driver hospitalized

A pickup truck crashed Wednesday morning into a home in Jacksonville’s Marietta area, damaging the structure and sending the driver to a hospital.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck crashed Wednesday morning into a home in Jacksonville’s Marietta area, damaging the structure and sending the driver to a hospital.

It appeared the Chevrolet Silverado went off Bulls Bay Highway, through a Marietta Forrest subdivision sign and into the 2,000-square-foot, single-story house on Three Creeks Boulevard.

The homeowner, Maurice Jackson, said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told him that the driver had a “medical condition” behind the wheel and was taken to the hospital. A woman at the scene, who said she was the daughter of the driver, declined an interview, but she also said her father had a medical emergency and blacked out behind the wheel. Police have yet to confirm those details. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department did confirm to News4JAX that the driver was transported to the hospital but did not comment on the extent of the man’s injuries.

Jackson and his wife were at work at the time of the crash, which happened just before 10:30 a.m., and no one else was home when the vehicle slammed into their guest bedroom.

Ad

PHOTOS: Pickup truck slams into Marietta home

Sky4 aerials captured the aftermath after a truck crashed through a home in the Marietta area on Wednesday. (WJXT)

Jackson said he was initially alerted to the crash through his home alarm system.

“I got a call from the alarm company, thought someone had broken into the house, triggered the alarm. So I had my dad to come around. He didn’t live far from here,” Jackson recounted. “He came around and told me to get home.”

There was so much damage to the home that all utilities to the home had to be temporarily shut off so that crews can evaluate how much structural damage has been done to it.

“I wasn’t expecting this much damage. It’s pretty bad,” Jackson said. “It went all the way into the bedroom, the guest bedroom, and some extensive damage.”

HAPPENING NOW | @JSOPIO & @NewsfromJEA is on scene of a truck that slammed into a home in NW #Jacksonville. The homeowner says no one was inside at the time and the driver was hospitalized. #News4JAX @wjxt4



FULL STORY: https://t.co/GXBHh1J1u4 pic.twitter.com/H6CC3byl9q — Joe McLean (@JoeMcLeanNews) April 27, 2022

In the meantime, Jackson and his wife will have to find somewhere else to stay.

“It just really puts you out, you know, got to find a place to stay because the city has now come and said they’re going to have to condemn the house -- not condemn it for pushing it down, but condemn it for living inside of it,” he said.

Ad

The Sheriff’s Office, as well as JEA, responded to the scene.