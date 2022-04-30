JSO searching for suspect in connection with shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside

A man was shot early Saturday and was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to shots being fired around 3:30 a.m. on Mackinaw Street but found the man one block away on St. Clair Street. Investigators believe he walked there.

It is unknown if the man was shot inside or outside the house where police initially responded.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing, and if anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.