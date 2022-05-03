Man facing drug trafficking charge following Nassau County traffic stop

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Deputy-worn body camera footage shows what the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says was a traffic stop that ended in a meth bust.

The Sheriff’s Office said William McCollough refused to pull his vehicle over and then led deputies on a brief chase to his home in Callahan. He’s facing a list of criminal charges, including trafficking meth.

Deputies said McCollough, 45, was driving with a suspended license and nearly 24 grams of crystal meth and drug trafficking paraphernalia in his car.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, when they searched McCollough, they found drugs on him.

“Did you eat the rest of it?” a deputy asks.

“I didn’t eat anything. (Inaudible) it has weed in it.”

But deputies appeared to find more than weed when they searched McCollough’s car.

“That looks like salt,” a deputy says.

“That’s crazy. Meth in the seat,” a deputy replies.

When deputies go to the other side of the car, a baby seat can be seen in the back of the car.

Moments later, a larger bag of crystal meth is pulled from the car, investigators said.

McCollough seems surprised when a deputy confronts him in the back of the cruiser.

“What is that you just pulled out of that bag?” McCollough asks.

Deputies said the nearly 24 grams of crystal substance tested positive for crystal meth.

On the trafficking charge alone, McCollough faces a mandatory minimum of three years in prison if convicted on top of the other charges.