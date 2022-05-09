66º

2 firefighters injured, home complete loss after early morning fire on Southside

Aleesia Hatcher

Brianna Andrews, Reporter, weekend anchor

Tags: Jacksonville, Southside, firefighters injured
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two firefighters were hurt Monday morning while putting out a fire in the Riverbrook at Glen Kernan neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD said crews were called to the home around 1 a.m. on Autumn River Road South. JFRD said the fire began in the back right side of the home. Officials said the home is a complete loss.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

JFRD and the State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.

