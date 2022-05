JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after a shooting in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to calls about gunshots on Bristol Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. They found a man who had been shot inside a home.

JSO says they are trying to identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 845 -TIPS.