JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 84-year-old man who was last seen around 9 p.m. Monday.

Sang Ho Chung has dementia.

JSO believes he is in a silver 2016 Mercedes E-Class with the license plate number HGE C86.

If you see him or know where he is you are asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.