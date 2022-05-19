Injuries reported in crash involving Baker County patrol cruiser & SUV

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – A crash Wednesday evening involving a Baker County Sheriff’s Office patrol cruiser that was responding to a call for service and another SUV is under investigation, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said an SUV, driven by a 16-year-old girl that was traveling with a 2-year-old boy and a 38-year-old woman, was headed north on Lowder Street and approaching US-90. The patrol car was occupied by a 46-year-old man, who was the driver, and a 22-year-old woman traveling west on US-90 and approaching Lowder Street.

The 38-year-old woman was said to have serious injuries. The 2-year-old and 16-year-old were said to have minor injuries. Both people in the patrol cruiser had minor injuries, FHP said.

Additional details were not provided in the crash report.