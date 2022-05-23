2 wanted in deadly home invasion in Las Vegas surrender in Jacksonville, FBI says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion in Las Vegas turned themselves in on Monday at the FBI Jacksonville Division’s office, the federal law enforcement agency said.

The FBI said Christine Schultz, 21, and Michael Overton, 31, walked into the office on Jacksonville’s Southside in the morning and surrendered.

According to the FBI, they were both wanted in connection with a home invasion and vehicle crash on March 25 in Las Vegas. During the home invasion, federal agents said, a woman was shot and killed.

Case Update: Michael Overton & Christine Schultz have surrendered to the #FBI Jacksonville, Florida office this morning. @LVMPD @FBIJacksonville

On March 28, according to authorities, arrest warrants were issued charging Schultz and Overton each with open murder with a deadly weapon, first-degree kidnapping with use of a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, and one count of burglary while in possession of a firearm or deadly weapon.

On April 21, the FBI said, federal arrest warrants were issued for Schultz and Overton after they were both charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Agents said they two both had ties to Florida and Georgia.