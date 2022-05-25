Clay County deputies searching for missing child

Deputies are searching for a missing child, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night.

The Sheriff’s Office said Kartier Drummond, 12, was reportedly last seen wearing a navy shirt, blue gym shorts and no shoes.

Deputies said they responded to the area of Tanglewood Boulevard to look for the boy.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.