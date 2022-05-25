Council votes against public referendum on Jacksonville monuments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday voted against setting a public referendum on whether the city should remove historic monuments on city-owned property.

Thirteen members voted against the proposal, while six voted in favor of it. The proposal was spawned amid the debate over monuments — including one in particular that’s tied to the Confederacy.

People for or against the monuments have spent years sounding off. Had the measure been approved, it would have been placed on the November ballot.

Last year, the mayor proposed a measure that would speed up the process of removing Confederate monuments, but the council voted it down.